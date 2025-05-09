Mayer Brown advises DET on new LNG regasification capacities

Mayer Brown has advised Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), the German state-owned LNG import terminal operator, on terminal use agreements and capacity auctions for LNG regasification capacity at its FSRU-based terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel.

The new capacities marketed by DET in December 2024, comprising slots across 2025, were fully allocated. DET is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the German federal government which has been operating since January 2023. The capacity allocated by DET in these auctions is critical to energy security in Germany – in 2023 and 2024, regasified LNG delivered through DET’s terminals accounted for approximately 7% of all German gas consumption.

Since 2022, Mayer Brown has been advising DET in relation to its FSRUs, terminal use agreements and capacity auctions for its FSRU-based LNG import terminals in Germany.

Nick Kouvaritakis, Partner and Global Co-Head of Energy at Mayer Brown, commented: “It is a privilege to have such a key role for our excellent client DET in ensuring that Germany has sufficient LNG regasification capacity to ensure security of gas supply to the country. We have been involved in all of DET’s regasification capacity auctions and we look forward to continuing to work closely with DET to conclude further auctions in the future.”

The Mayer Brown team was led by Kouvaritakis with support from Counsel, Nick Kendrick, and Associate, Akaash Singh.