Deutsche ReGas tows Neptune from Lubmin

Deutsche ReGas has withdrawn the regasification ship, Neptune, from the industrial port in Lubmin. This is the next step in the relocation of the regasification ship from Lubmin to the ‘German Baltic Sea’ energy terminal in the industrial port of Mukran. The regasification ship, Energos Power, is already stationed there and has been in trial operation since the beginning of March.

The Neptune was towed to the Nordperd roadstead on 4 May 2024. She was scheduled to lie at anchor there for a few days to be weighed down and prepared for further travel under her own engine. It is then transferred to a European shipyard, where the necessary conversion work is carried out for use in the ‘German Baltic Sea’ energy terminal.

Ingo Wagner, Managing Partner of Deutsche ReGas, said: “With the safe towing of the FSRU, Deutsche ReGas is once again underlining its maritime competence and reliability. From 9 January 2023, Deutsche Regas in Lubmin and the Neptune reliably contributed to the secure gas supply to Germany, especially East Germany, for almost 1.5 years. We will continue this in a few weeks at the industrial port in Mukran.”