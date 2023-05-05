AB Klaipedos and AB Amber Grid prepare for binding phase for Klaipeda LNG terminal expansion

AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) as the operator of Klaipeda LNG terminal together with gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid has decided to start preparing documents for the binding phase of open season procedure concerning expansion of the Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity, as well capacity of gas transmission system.

In 2022, KN and Amber Grid (the operators) initiated the project which seeks to assess opportunities to expand current Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity, as well capacity of gas transmission system in relevant entry and exit points and create possibility to book additional LNG import capacity in the future. The implementation of the project should create additional LNG import capacity of up to 2.5 billion m3/y preliminary starting from 1Q27.

In the period between December 2002 and 1Q23 the operators performed non-binding phase of the open season procedure, which revealed significant interest among the market participants in the opportunity to book expanded Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity. Joint binding phase of open season procedure will be launched once the operators have agreed all the steps and documents concerning this procedure with the relevant stakeholders, including the regulatory authority. It is envisaged that a binding phase of the open season could be announced by the end of 2023.