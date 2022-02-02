Dunkerque LNG announces call for market interest

European LNG imports have witnessed a strong increase in recent years and are expected to continue to rise as gas will be key in the energy transition, gas demand is expected to remain resilient and indigenous gas production continues to fall. North-Western Europe will be the destination of choice thanks to its liquid and strongly interconnected markets.

In light of the limited availability of regasification capacity in the market and considering the currently unsold capacity at its terminal, Dunkerque LNG is organising a call for market interest process (Capacity 2023 - 2036) offering the unique opportunity to book up to 3.5 billion m3/y of regasification capacity with a minimum of three years between 2023 and 2036.

Thanks to its location and its technical characteristics, Dunkerque LNG’s terminal stands out as one of the most attractive in Europe.

Qualification phase started on 1 February and will close on 25 February, 2022.