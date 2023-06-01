OLT increases regasification capacity

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has received authorisation to increase its annual regasification capacity from the current 3.75 billion m3/y to approximately 5 billion m3/y.

Due to the decree issued on 26 May 2023 by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE), in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) and with the Tuscany Region, OLT will also be able to receive up to 122 small LNG carriers per year to carry out the small scale LNG service.

The increase in regasification capacity at the FSRU Toscana Terminal is part of the broader national strategy related to the European energy emergency in 2022 and in line with what is enshrined in the REPowerEU.

The capacity increase does not involve plant modifications, but a greater utilisation of the existing plant with increased quantities of LNG discharged and regasified.

The additional regasification capacity will be available starting from the next gas year and will be allocated according to the terms of OLT's Regasification Code.

As specified, the ministerial decree also authorises the increase of up to 122 small scale LNG carriers per year for small scale LNG service.

The new service, for which the plant upgrade has been completed, provides that small LNG carriers can load LNG directly at the FSRU Toscana Terminal, to refuel LNG ships or to deliver it to coastal deposits within Mediterranean ports. The commercial offer of the service is expected soon.

“Almost 10 years after the start of operations at the Terminal, we can proudly begin a new chapter in our history. Thanks to the increase in the authorised regasification capacity and in the number of berths of the small scale LNG, as part of the new small scale LNG service, FSRU Toscana will be able to further increase its contribution to diversification and security of supply. We operate a safe and high-performance infrastructure that over the years has supported the Italian energy system without ever derogating from the most stringent targets of safety and environmental and social sustainability,” said Giovanni Giorgi, CEO of OLT Offshore LNG Toscana.