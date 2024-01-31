dmg events welcomes nominations for the 2024 Global Energy Show Canada Awards

dmg events has encouraged industry professionals to nominate leaders and innovators in energy for the Global Energy Show Canada Awards hosted on 11 June 2024. The Awards recognises and celebrates leaders, innovators, and trailblazers' accomplishments in 2023 who have been at the forefront in leadership, innovation, sustainable solutions, and promoting the healthy advancement of the energy sector. Winners will be announced in conjunction with Global Energy Show Canada. The exhibition and conference will be hosted 11 – 13 June 2024 at the BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way S.E, Calgary, Alberta). The submission deadline is 2 February 2024, through the link here.

“Winning the Global Energy Show Award served as a great momentum builder for our business. This award served as the catalyst for conversations with new clients, strategic investors and ecosystem players,” said Chad Hayden, Product & Strategy for Galatea Technologies. “Most importantly this award stirred the curiosity of many young engineers and entrepreneurs who are in our sphere of influence. I would encourage others to submit a nomination as a way to proudly talk about our industry and the great achievements that so often go uncelebrated.”

Fabian de la Fuente of Solaires Entreprises Inc. was pleased to win the Excellence in Power Generation award in 2023. He added: “We would encourage anyone seeking recognition for their innovation to apply for the Global Energy Awards for an opportunity to reach a larger audience, make meaningful industry connections, and celebrate your success.”