Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group announces expansion of service for Middle East and Northern Africa

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, has announced another expansion of their manufacturing and service capabilities for the Middle East and Northern Africa markets. With this expansion, they will be providing pump and turboexpander aftermarket repairs of their full line, including J.C. Carter pumps. Their new state-of-the-art service centre will allow repairs to be made locally rather than the need to ship elsewhere.

The new facility, based in the Sharjah Free Zone, was established to provide expanded support for the Middle East and Northern Africa markets. They have added field service support and shop technicians specifically trained to support Marine, J.C. Carter, Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps (ACD and Nikkiso Cryo), and Turboexpanders. In addition to in-shop and on-site repairs, they will provide aftermarket service.

“With this facility, we will be able to respond more quickly to our customer’s needs, providing individual support and solutions expansion. Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group will now be able to provide greater service and support to our customers with our local presence,” said Jim Estes, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Services.

This expansion represents their commitment to and support of the growth of the Middle Eastern and North African market.