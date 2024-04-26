Technip Energies launches new era for loading arms

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Loading Systems, a leading transfer system for the energy industry and a subsidiary of Technip Energies, has announced the launch of the eMAX series, an advanced suite of electric and automatic loading arm products. In addition, Loading Systems has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Cascade Drives AB, a developer and manufacturer of electric linear actuators, to develop a series of electric actuators to be embedded in the new eMAX loading arms technology.

The eMAX series will leverage the partnership with Cascade Drives AB, by transitioning from hydraulic to electric actuators in loading arm solutions.

The new eMAX series offers the following features:

electric: Electric drives replace the conventional hydraulic system to operate the loading arms, offering new possibilities for automation and monitoring, as well as reducing maintenance needs and hydraulic oil leakage risks.

Monitoring: By integrating a data acquisition and processing architecture which can gather data during the operations, maintenance scheduling can be optimised, shifting from preventive or corrective maintenance to predictive maintenance.

Automatic: Automation minimises human intervention usually needed to connect and disconnect the marine loading arm by integrating fully automated sequences, resulting in safer and faster operations with less intensive training requirements.

X – Cross Applications: the eMAX series is suitable for any kind of application such as petrochemicals, LNG, ammonia, or liquid CO 2 in various loading configurations.

Eric Morilhat, Managing Director of Technip Energies Loading Systems, commented: “Innovation has always been part of Loading Systems DNA, and I would like to thank our teams for their continuous engagement as we celebrate today our 50th anniversary. Our new eMAX series sets a new standard for the loading arms industry by automating the process, incorporating monitoring instruments for easier maintenance, and using electric actuators ready for future enhancements. That is why the strategic collaboration with Cascade Drives AB aiming at leveraging their technology of electric actuators, will strengthen our offering, with the ultimate goal of providing sustainable loading arms solutions designed to reduce the OPEX of our clients.”

Kristian Floresjö, CEO of Cascade Drives AB, stated: “We are excited to be part of the electrifying evolution of the loading arms industry. Our unique technology of electric actuators seems to be a perfect fit for the specific requirements in a loading system. We are thrilled to work with one of the major players within the industry, combining extensive technical and commercial experience. The partnership will allow us to focus on the specific requirements and get first-hand feedback on improvements. The collaboration with Loading Systems will speed up the transition to a more sustainable loading arms solution.”