Vanzetti Engineering pursues growth and focuses on future technologies

By showcasing revenues of around €45 million in fiscal year 2024 and a CAGR of +30%, Vanzetti Engineering is increasingly becoming a cryogenic pump original equipment manufacturer (OEM) benchmark at an international level, enhancing its reputation in the field of advanced cryogenic technologies.

In 2024, 70% of the company's business was concentrated in the Asian market and the remaining 30% in Europe, with a specific focus on the marine and biogas sectors, while maintaining its historical positioning in the automotive field, driven mainly by after-sales services.

Marine fuel gas system solutions achieved greater success on the market in 2024, in particular the submerged cryogenic pumps of the ARTIKA series – a brand that is now recognised worldwide – and the VT-3 duplex high-pressure reciprocating pumps. Vanzetti Engineering has thus been able to attain a significant market share, consolidating its leading position in the target segment.

“I am delighted to confirm that in 2024 we have again achieved all our major corporate goals. This new milestone was possible thanks to the development of the marine market, supported by long-term partnerships and solid relations with all Asian and European stakeholders, thus strengthening our international presence as a cryogenic pump OEM in diversified sectors,” said Valeria Vanzetti Ghio, Sole Director of Vanzetti Engineering. “The company is investing significant resources in the development of sustainable technologies for the future, in line with its mission, in expanding design and production capabilities as well as enhancing organisation to meet future challenges, providing customers and end users with quality and reliability throughout the product lifecycle. However, human capital remains the true value of our company, with its ability to work in a team and adapt flexibly to customer needs.”

Despite the downturn in the automotive LNG market in Europe, which is temporarily held back by the price of LNG due to the current geopolitical situation and the incentive policies for electric vehicles, Vanzetti Engineering is confidently looking ahead to new projects in the pipeline for 2025.

Among those expected to have a positive impact on future growth are the design of a new family of retractable pumps, which places the company in a strategic position to seize emerging opportunities in the small scale LNG terminal market, as well as access to new segments of the marine dual fuel market through the strengthening of its high and low pressure pump range.

Vanzetti Engineering also aims to regain market share in the industrial gases sector, planning strategic investments for expansion into new geographical markets such as Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

On the operational side, 2024 saw the completion of production capacity expansion and the start-up design of new test benches for the company’s product range future developments.

Finally, Vanzetti Engineering pursues its technological training in the aerospace field, by increasingly specialising in the growing demand for cryogenic pumps for test benches in the space ground segment, in the development of cryogenic pumps for future green propulsion systems and, in the long term, in applications for orbital services.