ABB to supply and integrate permanent shaft generator systems for 30 LNG carriers

ABB has secured orders from shipbuilders in China and South Korea to equip 18 and 12 LNG carriers, respectively, with permanent magnet shaft generator technology.

The ships are due for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

Enhancing operational efficiency by utilising the power from the main engine, ABB’s permanent magnet shaft generator system improves fuel economy compared to solutions where power is provided by auxiliary engines. By avoiding starting up high-speed fuel intensive auxiliary engines during a voyage, ship operators can achieve greater fuel efficiency. In addition, the permanent magnet shaft generator solution provides higher efficiency than either induction or electrically excited synchronous machines at full and partial load.

According to ABB’s estimation, the company’s permanent magnet shaft generator system can cut fuel costs by up to 4% compared to conventional solutions. When combined with ABB’s advanced ACS880 converter and control system, which ensures maximum flexibility and functionality in hybrid applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by a further 1%.

By eliminating the excitation unit inside the converter, combined with the compact size of the permanent magnet shaft generator, the system has the potential to deliver up to 20% space and weight savings while its design helps to reduce installation and maintenance costs. These gains make a difference for ship owners working to increase their competitive advantage in alignment with the International Maritime Organisation’s decarbonisation targets.

Michael Christensen, ABB Marine & Ports, responded: “We are proud to win the largest combined orders for our permanent magnet shaft generator systems, with LNG carrier deliveries set for multiple AMEA owners from shipbuilders in China and South Korea. These agreements include first-time customers for the permanent magnet shaft generator system, further confirming benefits across a wide scope of cargo vessel types and serving shipping’s need for the enhanced fuel efficiency that reduces operating costs and helps to meet decarbonisation requirements.”