ADIPEC 2025 Technical Conferences achieve record submissions

The ADIPEC 2025 Technical Conferences have attracted a record joint 7086 paper submissions from global energy experts. Reflecting the convergence of energy and artificial intelligence (AI), nearly one-fifth of submissions focused on practical AI and digital innovations to drive system-wide transformation and unlock long-term value across the energy sector.

Split across two main programmes – the Technical Conference organised by SPE and the Downstream Technical Conference organised by dmg events – the ADIPEC Technical Conferences are an integral part of ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, which takes place from 3 – 6 November 2025 in Abu Dhabi. More than 1100 energy pioneers across nearly 200 Technical Conferences’ sessions will share their insights into how they are implementing solutions to ensure the world has the energy it needs in the most cost and carbon-efficient way possible, for which the global technical energy community was invited to submit abstracts and paper proposals.

This year, the Technical Conference organised by SPE received a record 6286 submissions, while the Downstream Technical programme received 782 submissions, reflecting increases of 5% and 19.2% over last year’s submissions, respectively, and a joint increase of 7%.

“As global energy systems evolve at pace, so too does the urgency to advance intelligent solutions that deliver real-world impact. This year, the ADIPEC Technical Conferences’ record submissions reaffirm the conference’s position as the world’s leading platform for engineering excellence, cross-sector innovation and practical applications of AI across the energy value chain. Together, let us harness this momentum to solve complex challenges, accelerate system-wide transformation and unlock energy’s full potential to drive progress,” added Haitham Al Jenaibi, SVP Gas and Growth in Upstream, ADNOC, and ADIPEC 2025 Technical Conference Programme Chair.

This year, more than 1100 companies from 93 countries submitted papers and abstracts for ADIPEC’s Technical Conferences, exceeding 2024's participation and reinforcing ADIPEC's position as the global platform for the entire energy ecosystem. Highlighting how AI is transforming the global energy landscape, there was a 26% increase in submissions on AI and digital technology, representing almost 20% of all (1294 submissions). Reflecting the Technical Conference’s focus on translating innovation into measurable impact, the next top three topic areas were operational excellence (16%), drilling and completions (14%), and low carbon and sustainability (12%).

A deeper look at the AI and digital technology submissions reveals a clear focus on practical implementation, with nearly 60% of all AI-related abstracts focusing on real-world deployment, confirming the industry's shift from dialogue to delivery. The top five AI sub-themes were future of AI & digital transformation (13%), downstream digital transformation and advanced manufacturing (10%), Internet of Things (10%), digital twins (10%), and production enhancement (9%), revealing where the energy industry is focusing its AI innovation efforts.

Additionally, there was a surge in submissions from Africa, where there was almost a 300% increase compared to 2024. The Middle East and APAC regions continued to submit the majority of the papers and abstracts, with 48% and 25% of total submissions coming from these regions, respectively.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of ADIPEC, said: “The world is entering a defining decade that is being shaped by energy and AI. ADIPEC’s focus on breakthrough technologies that enable sustainable systems, lower carbon intensity and advance economic prosperity makes its Technical Conference a critical forum where innovation is translated into measurable impact that powers global progress.

“This year’s record number of submissions and the shift towards the practical applications of AI highlights that ADIPEC’s agenda is not just following industry trends – we're setting the pace for the entire energy value chain's transformation.”