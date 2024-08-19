Dover acquires SPS Cryogenics and Special Gas Systems

Dover has acquired SPS Cryogenics B.V. and its affiliated business, Special Gas Systems (SGS) B.V., located in Heerhugowaard, the Netherlands. SPS and SGS are now part of OPW’s Clean Energy Solutions business (OPW CES) within Dover’s Clean Energy & Fueling segment.

SPS and SGS design, manufacture, and supply vacuum-insulated piping systems for a wide variety of liquified gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases. SPS and SGS bring a complementary product offering and expanded European presence to OPW CES’s leading global cryogenic gas flow control platform.

“This acquisition represents a logical addition to our recent acquisition of Demaco supporting the OPW CES growth strategy, boosting our capabilities and diversifying our product portfolio to address the increasing global demand for clean energy,” stat-ed Kevin Long, President of OPW. “The addition of SPS and SGS, along with the acquisitions of Demaco and Marshall Excelsior last month, expands our position in the cryogenic and industrial gas sectors, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technological solutions to our customers.”