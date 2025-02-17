Save to read list Published by Abby Butler , Editorial Assistant LNG Industry , Monday, 17 February 2025 15:00

Signal Ocean, an entity of The Signal Group and specialists in maritime analytics and technology, has launched its LNG Flows tool.

This tool provides real-time, data-driven insights into global LNG trade flows, helping industry professionals, analysts, and stakeholders track LNG movements worldwide with precision and ease.

The LNG Flows tool aggregates and visualises a static window of LNG shipping data from January 2024 to January 2025, delivering a comprehensive, recent view of LNG market. Users can analyse cargo movements, identify key trade routes, and monitor supply and demand dynamics in the global LNG sector through the tool’s interface.

Key features of the LNG Flows tool include:

• Global trade flow insights: Track top origin and destination countries, along with the busiest LNG ports.

• Volume trends: Explore monthly total LNG export volumes to identify patterns and shifts in supply.

• Vessel movements: Monitor shipments with a detailed breakdown of vessel load and discharge dates, ports, and deadweight tonnage.

• Commercial operator rankings: View top LNG commercial operators by volume, offering insights into key industry players.

• Advanced filtering options: customise date views by origin country, destination country, vessel size, and date ranged for targeted analysis.

With LNG playing an increasingly vital role in global energy markets, the ability to track and interpret trade flows is essential. Signal Ocean’s LNG Flows tool offers a data-rich environment, allowing users to make informed decisions based on real-time shipping information.