SIAD Group constructs new compressor manufacturing facility in Seriate

SIAD Group is investing €18 million in the development of a new production facility in Seriate, Italy, dedicated to the compressor division, scheduled for completion by mid-2026. The new site represents a key milestone in SIAD's strategy to strengthen innovation, digitalisation, and industrial growth. The complex will house the production of reciprocating compressors, which is currently based at the Bergamo site, a location that remains the strategic hub for the entire Group, enabling a more efficient layout and supporting current and future capacity and technology requirements. The compressors designed and manufactured by SIAD Group reach customers all over the world and are used in numerous fields, including the energy transition, the industrial sector, and the food industry.

“This new facility represents a strategic step in our journey to reinforce SIAD’s position in compression technology,” said Bernardo Sestini, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Group. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and manufacturing excellence, marking 100 years since the very first compressor that was engineered and manufactured by Quirino and Bernardo Sestini, which was an oil-free acetylene compressor.”

“The new Seriate facility will significantly improve production capacity, sup-porting our global expansion in the compressor market,” added Paolo Ferrario, General Manager of the SIAD Group's Engineering Division. “Advanced digital integration across all operational phases will ensure the precision, quality, performance, and reliability that have always distinguished SIAD in the industry. Safety processes will also benefit from advanced technologies, in compliance with the highest standards.”

The Seriate plant will feature optimised workflows and processes, ensuring maximum flexibility and customer-focused performance.

The new site will not only bring benefits in terms of operational efficiency, but will also foster an even more collaborative and integrated work environment, in line with the values of the SIAD Group.

Smart testing systems and digital workstations will set a new standard, allowing SIAD to anticipate future market needs.