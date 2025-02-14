MAN Energy Solutions sees ME-GI engine orders pick up momentum in LNG carrier segment

MAN Energy Solutions has seen an increase in orders of their ME-GI engine within the LNG carrier segment.

South Korean shipyard, Hanwha Ocean Co. Ltd, has ordered four MAN B7W 5G70ME-GI Mk10.5 engines in connection with the construction of two 174 000 m3 LNG carriers for an undisclosed shipowner. Hanwha Engine Co. will build the engines in South Korea and the contract contains an option for two additional vessels. Each engine will come integrated with MAN Energy’s proprietary exhaust gas recirculation bypass system.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy, noted: “It is satisfying to see our ME-GI engine orders pick up momentum within the LNG carrier segment. The ME-GI’s technology delivers guaranteed, extremely low levels of methane slip that make it a future-proof methane engine within the current market.”

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at MAN Energy, added: “To date, we have achieved a total of more than 890 ME-GI references, either on order or in service, with over 110 of those within the LNGC segment alone. The ME-GI engine has favourable characteristics, including a best-in-class performance, the highest thermal efficiency for methane-fuelled two-stroke engines, as well as millions of reliable operating hours. The ME-GI – not being sensitive to fuel properties – is furthermore capable of operating on bio-methane and synthetic natural gas that render it net zero, providing a viable decarbonisation pathway for shipowners.”

The ME-GI engine

MAN Energy’s ME-GI (-gas injection) engine has set an industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard, among others, RoRo vessels, PCTCs, container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, and LNG carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship owners, charterers, and operators with a solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, but without methane-slip emissions. These design features have made the engine the standard propulsion system for the LNG-fuelled fleet.

The diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI’s operational principles feature a seamless change-over between gas and diesel operation. The ME-GI engine is an environmentally-friendly technology available within the LNG-fuelled, two-stroke engine segment.

MAN Energy has also developed an ME-LGI (-liquid gas injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol.