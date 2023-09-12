Technip Energies launches modular and standardised solution for LNG production

Technip Energies, a world leader in the LNG industry, has presented SnapLNG by T.ENTM, a modular, pre-engineered and standardised solution for LNG decarbonised production and accelerated time to market with certainty and plant reliability.

SnapLNG by T.EN was launched on 5 – 8 September at Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2023 in Singapore.

The LNG industry takes a significant leap forward with the introduction of SnapLNG by T.EN. This innovation promises to push back the boundaries of LNG production, making the process more efficient, flexible, and environmentally friendly. With world LNG production which could reach 600 million tpy by 2030 and the need to make it cleaner and faster, Technip Energies draws on its 60 years of experience to offer a new solution that will facilitate the energy transition and transform the LNG landscape: The Solution Zero for low-carbon LNG.

SnapLNG by T.EN is a 2.5 million tpy electrically-driven LNG train solution comprised of reproducible modules ready for delivery and installation. These modules operate autonomously and are pre-commissioned, for the delivery of a complete natural gas liquefaction plant, accelerating time to market and saving more than two years on total project duration compared to a conventional project.

SnapLNG by T.EN‘s advanced design offers an unprecedented certainty in cost execution, delivery schedule, plant reliability, and availability, as well as production performance for a significant increase in annual revenues and a reduction of ~350 000 tpy-e of carbon dioxide emission per train vs a gas turbine solution.