Innovation in gas detection – shared alerts for enhanced safety

Innovation has driven rapid advances in gas detection over recent years, helping to significantly improve safety for workers operating in industries like oil and gas, steel manufacturing, waste water facilities, and other utilities.

Take the ALTAIR ioTM 4 Connected Gas Detector, for example. Combining built-in, cutting-edge, CAT-M LTE cellular connectivity, and integration with the MSA Grid, it offers the real-time insights and actionable data required to give workforces enhanced protection.

But now MSA innovation has taken workplace safety one step further with an addition to its Grid software – the Shared Alerts System. With Shared Alerts, workers can be instantly notified when a team member or someone working nearby has triggered an alarm, enabling swift responses to emergency situations. In contrast, traditional systems often rely on manual processes – such as where the health and safety manager is tasked with identifying the hazards and notifying nearby workers themselves.

How the MSA Shared Alerts System works

When upgrading non-connected gas detection system to ALTAIR io 4 connected gas detectors, workers' gas detectors can communicate with each other and share alerts. The system can be configured so workers receive either proximity-based alerts, meaning that everyone within a specific distance can be notified, or label-based alerts where everyone within the same wing, floor, or department can receive an alert.

Workers can receive notification of the following three different alarms:

Gas alarm: This alarm is triggered when a worker’s device detects dangerously high levels of gas such a hydrogen sulfide or carbon dioxide or identifies that a worker has reached their exposure limit. A widespread notification sent in response to this alarm means that everyone in the vicinity can take prompt action to evacuate or assist.

Motion alarm: This alarm activates when a worker remains motionless for an extended period, indicating a possible emergency. Nearby workers or colleagues receiving a notification sent if response to this alarm can respond rapidly, offering immediate assistance.

Worker emergency alarm: This is manually triggered by a worker in distress. Again, all nearby workers or colleagues can be alerted, helping to ensure a rapid response.

Protect lives – upgrade your connected gas detection solution

The benefits of upgrading so your workers can receive shared alerts can be significant, including:

Enhanced safety: Anyone working in the vicinity of someone who has triggered an alarm can receive instant notification, allowing them to take immediate action to protect both themselves and others.

Faster evacuation: Notified workers can evacuate smoothly and efficiently with minimum delay so everyone stays safe.

Connect workers today

Shared Alerts helps to quickly notify a workforce when a hazard has been detected or a colleague is at risk. And this in turn helps foster a safety-first culture where everyone can be more aware of risks and take greater responsibility for keeping themselves and others safe.