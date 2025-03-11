StocExpo 2025 begins 20th Anniversary conference

The 20th edition of StocExpo, the world's leading tank storage and energy infrastructure event, has begun in Rotterdam amid a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Opening the conference, Bruno Hayem, Chairman of the Federation of European Tank Storage Associations (FETSA), reinforced the important role storage would play in the energy transition.

“We are meeting at a time of great change,” he said in his opening address. “Recent evolution on the geopolitical landscape has led to increased attention of energy security. This has been growing for quite some years. We have had the opportunity to show the importance of our industry over the past 4 – 5 years as we faced the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Energy security and the energy transition are vital, and storage will play a vital role in both.”

Over the next two days, delegates will have the opportunity to share knowledge and ideas with each other, while discovering the latest developments in robotics, future fuels infrastructure, and safety equipment. Highlights will include:

Brand-new Clean Ammonia Storage Conference: A new partnership with NH3 Event will provide a dedicated platform to discuss ammonia’s role in the global energy transition.

Sprint Robotics demonstrations: In a first for StocExpo, Sprint Robotics’ members will showcase their cutting-edge robotics and drone technologies for tank inspection and storage management.

North America pavilion: This pavilion will bring together key players from the US, offering attendees a glimpse into the latest innovations and trends from across the Atlantic.

As Bruno Hayam highlighted in his opening remarks, “innovation will be critical” to the energy transition. “This is not just a challenge, but a responsibility and an opportunity for leaders to debate on how to secure our energy and our security. We are at the forefront of that change.”