Zema Global and NGI expand North American natural gas data access

Zema Global, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for companies engaged in the energy, commodities, and financial sectors, and Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), a trusted provider of natural gas price transparency and insights for the North American energy markets, have entered into an enhanced data partnership designed to help energy market participants access trusted natural gas pricing and flow data, enabling stronger curve construction and analytics in fast-moving North American markets.

Zema Global customers can access NGI data covering 150+ monthly and 170+ daily physical natural gas price indexes across the US and Canada, as well as 80+ forward price curves and 40+ Mexican natural gas price locations. Customers can also access additional NGI datasets including North American LNG flow indicators, shale basin pricing, pipeline flow data, and indicative intraday pricing data.

Alex Steis, Executive Publisher of NGI, commented: “Market participants have trusted NGI’s North American natural gas price indexes to inform their business decisions for nearly 40 years, and now we have taken that time-honed expertise to pipeline flow data to create Entropic Analytics. By making NGI’s price indexes, forward curves, and flow data available through Zema Global, we are empowering customers to connect physical market activity with price formation in a single analytical environment. This expanded access enables buyers, sellers, analysts, traders, and risk professionals to track how flows relate to key pricing points, strengthen forecasting models, and gain deeper insight into the supply and demand dynamics shaping North American natural gas markets.”

By bringing these datasets into Zema Global’s Decisioning Infrastructure, customers can reduce manual ingestion, improve consistency across enterprise systems, and use trusted, decision-ready data across curve analytics, portfolio valuation, trading, procurement, risk, and operational decision-making.

NGI’s Entropic Analytics pipeline flows capture information from 180+ interstate North American pipelines and 20 000+ daily pipeline flow data points, providing visibility into gas moving on and off interstate pipeline systems. The data is cleaned, normalised, and aggregated for easier analysis, while retaining traceability back through the collection and transformation process. This gives users greater confidence in how data has been sourced, standardised, and applied across enterprise workflows.

Andrea Stone, CEO of Zema Global, noted: “As data volumes continue to grow across energy markets, trading and risk teams are under increasing pressure to work with data they can rely on. The challenge is not simply accessing more data. It is knowing that the data delivered is accurate, traceable, and ready to support decision-making. Our partnership with NGI helps customers bring high-quality natural gas market intelligence into the systems they already use to evaluate exposure, manage portfolios, and respond to market movement.”

This collaboration builds on a 7-year relationship between Zema Global and NGI. Customers will now be able to access a broader set of NGI datasets through Zema Global’s enterprise data automation, which supports curve analytics, portfolio valuation, trading, procurement, risk, and operational analysis.

The partnership also supports future customer demand for additional NGI data products, with Zema Global able to develop new data processors in response to client requirements.