The World LNG Summit & Awards is the premier meeting place for the most senior energy leaders from across the global value chain to discuss and define the crucial role that LNG and gas will play in delivering energy security, economic stability, and the ongoing drive for decarbonisation. Now in its 24th year, it will welcome over 750 attendees, 200 senior speakers, and over 500 companies from 50 countries.

Under the theme, ‘Achieving the balance between energy security and decarbonisation’, the World LNG Summit & Awards 2024 features the Strategic Conference and the World LNG Awards Evening, in addition to the newly added features, including the World Renewable Fuels Conference, Leadership Roundtables, the Traders Programme, and the World LNG Future Leaders Programme.

LNG’s continued evolution aligns with the World LNG Summit’s vision of accelerating the energy transition whilst ensuring a balanced energy landscape. The World LNG Summit & Awards 2024 will be hosted in Germany – with a steadfast political and financial commitment to developing its first LNG terminals and infrastructure to underpin its energy security.

As LNG continues to deliver reliable, cleaner, and more efficient energy solutions to meet the world’s growing energy demands, it has a significant role in the energy mix and as a destination fuel. It presents the unique opportunity for lower emissions, enhanced market resilience, and reduced reliance on coal. The conference serves as a catalyst to explore the latest developments in geopolitics and energy security, the decarbonisation of LNG and the globally traded LNG market.

Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO of Cheniere Energy, said: “With this conference in particular, I look forward to recapping the year, catching up with close friends and colleagues and continuing to form the foundation for joint success in this business for decades to come.”

Early confirmed speakers include:

Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Germany.

Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere Energy Inc..

Martin Houston, Chairman of the Board, Tellurian Inc.

Philip Mshelbila, MD & CEO, Nigeria LNG Ltd.

Akshay Kumar Singh, MD & CEO, Petronet LNG Ltd.

Abdulkarim A. Al Ghamdi, EVP, Gas, Saudi Aramco.

Atsunori Takeuchi, Executive Officer & Senior GM of LNG Business Department, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Wang Haiyan, VP, PetroChina International.

Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Governor – Fuel, EGAT.

Yaoyu Zhang, Global Head of LNG & New Energies, PetroChina International.

Delphi Sun, Assistant President & Head of Global LNG, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

Jonty Shepard, VP of Global LNG Trading and Origination, bp.

Frédéric Barnaud, CCO, SEFE.

Tom Summers, SVP Shell LNG Marketing and Trading, Shell.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO, GTT Group.

Timm Kehler, ED & CEO, Zukunft Gas.

Paula Swain, Structured & Project Finance Division, Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Oil & Gas Coverage, Southern Africa, Standard Bank.

Christopher Goncalves, Chair & MD, BRG Energy & Climate.

Anne-Sophie Corbeau, Global Research Scholar, Center on Global Energy Policy.

Paul Sullivan, SVP Global LNG & FLNG, Worley.

Agnieszka Ason, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Principal, Ason Energy.

Andy Flower, Independent Consultant, Flower LNG.

Pat Roberts, Conference Chair, Managing Director, LNG-Worldwide Ltd.

