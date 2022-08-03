QuantCube introduces LNG Commodity Trade Indicator

Alternative data specialist QuantCube Technology has announced the availability of the QuantCube LNG Commodity Trade Indicator. By tracking the import and export in volume of LNG, the indicator provides supply side commodity and energy futures traders with crucial insights at least one month in advance of official data.

Harnessing automatic identification system (AIS) data used by the world’s top exporters and importers, the LNG Indicator tracks the position of tanker ships in real-time and is a significant addition to QuantCube’s suite of real-time international commodity trade indicators, which include crude oil, iron ore, and coal.

“The importance of the LNG Indicator at this time cannot be understated,” said Thanh-Long Huynh, CEO of QuantCube. “In recent months, global LNG prices have skyrocketed due to a number of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. The energy crisis in Europe and the lack of official data from major exporters, such as Russia, make real-time insights on LNG imports and exports more important than ever.”

The LNG Indicator currently tracks imports to China, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Spain, and exports from Algeria, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, and the US. By delivering real-time insights on variations in the commerce of LNG, customers will be able to react to market trends ahead of time.

When used in combination with QuantCube’s Macroeconomic Intelligence Platform – which provides real-time macro variable indices for GDP, consumption, inflation, and employment – users can anticipate wider global economic and trade trends.

“With the LNG Indicator, customers will benefit from timely insights well in advance of official data,” said Than-Long Huynh. “Alongside our other commodity trade indicators, the LNG Indicator is a powerful example of the value of alternative data when it comes to mitigating risk and bolstering investment strategies.”