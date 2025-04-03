StocExpo 2025 concludes

The 20th edition of StocExpo, the world’s leading tank storage and energy infrastructure event, ended after two impactful days of insight, innovation, and inspiration at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Held during a pivotal time for the global energy sector, StocExpo 2025 delivered an expanded programme featuring brand new conference streams, live technology demonstrations, and exclusive networking opportunities. From alternative fuels to digital transformation and decarbonisation, the event demonstrated the industry’s growing role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.

“We are meeting at a time of great change,” said Bruno Hayem, Chairman of the Federation of European Tank Storage Associations (FETSA), in his opening remarks. “Storage plays a vital role in both energy security and the energy transition. Innovation is not just a challenge – it’s a responsibility.”

FETSA Conference Stage: A platform for policy, resilience, and regulation

The FETSA Conference Stage was a standout addition to this year’s show, providing a space for strategic dialogue around regulation, ESG performance, and future fuels. Expert speakers from across the supply chain tackled key themes such as sustainability reporting, international standardisation, carbon pricing, and regulatory alignment.

From sessions on emissions control to SAF and hydrogen project development, the conference delivered actionable insights for terminal operators, energy producers, and policymakers. Notable contributions came from industry leaders at BP, Shell, Navigator Terminals, VTTI, Vopak, and Airbus, with speakers underscoring the urgent need for investment, policy stability, and innovation across Europe and beyond.

Industry highlights and innovations

Clean Ammonia Storage Conference: Delivered in partnership with the NH3 Event, this brand-new stream explored ammonia’s growing role in the clean energy economy.

Sprint Robotics Demonstrations – Drones, crawlers, and robotic tank inspection systems wowed audiences with their ability to enhance safety and efficiency.

North America Pavilion: Showcased transatlantic technologies and perspectives on digitalisation, automation, and sustainability.

Liquin Terminal Tour: Delegates got an inside look at one of Europe’s most advanced liquid storage terminals.

Celebrating 20 years: A legacy of connection and progress

This anniversary edition not only looked to the future – it also reflected on the past. The session ‘20 Years of Emissions Control’ offered a candid discussion on how far the industry has come, and how much further it needs to go.

“Zero emissions isn’t feasible,” said Willem van der Zon, Environmental Director at Vopak, “but ensuring no impact from those emissions is achievable.”

In a session on hydrogen, Eugenia Belloni Pocorob (BP) and Amit Rao (S&P Global) emphasised that hydrogen’s potential is real – but unlocking it will require a new type of investor and long-term policy backing.

An inspiring keynote from Nicolas Hamilton

A defining moment of the event came from Nicolas Hamilton, British Touring Car driver and motivational speaker, who shared his powerful story of overcoming cerebral palsy to succeed in motorsport.

“My goal is to inspire just one person to push beyond what they thought possible,” Hamilton said. His message of resilience and self-belief resonated strongly with professionals navigating the complexities of the energy transition.

Looking ahead

Sophie McKimm, StocExpo’s Event Director, concluded: “StocExpo 2025 was a true celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the bold ideas driving our industry forward. Over 20 years, we’ve seen the tank storage sector evolve dramatically – and this year’s show proved that we are ready to lead in the energy transition. We’re grateful to all our partners, exhibitors, and speakers who made this edition so memorable.”

As the industry continues to evolve, StocExpo remains the global meeting place for the terminal and energy infrastructure community.