Nakilat awarded British Safety Council health and safety award

Nakilat, the world’s largest LNG fleet owner, has been recognised with the ‘Sword of Honour’ from the British Safety Council for the fifth consecutive year.

Nakilat CEO, Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, said: “Winning this award consecutively for the fifth time is a further testament to Nakilat’s commitment to the wellbeing and safety of its staff, which is central to the success of our organisation. Our safety, health, environment and quality team has robust and extensive systems, ensuring utmost priority in our staff’s safety and environment protection. We have procedures in place that allow us to act swiftly in response to any critical situation and ensure our operations remain uninterrupted, while keeping our personnel safe. My warm congratulations to the entire team for their dedication and hard work.”

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, added: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Nakilat on achieving the highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes real dedication and absolute professionalism. We are proud to support your organisation in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, Nakilat first had to achieve the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit scheme. The organisation has also demonstrated to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety throughout the business – from the shop floor to the boardroom.