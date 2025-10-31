Capital Clean Energy Carriers provides fleet employment update

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has secured employment for Athlos, a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier currently under construction at Hyundai Samho, which is scheduled for delivery from the shipyard in 1Q27.

In particular, the LNG carrier Athlos has been chartered for a firm period of seven years by a major energy company, with three one-year options. Commencement of the charter is scheduled for 1Q28. Importantly, CCEC maintains the right to substitute the LNG carrier Athlos with the LNG carrier Archon (174 000 m3 currently under construction at Hyundai Samho and also scheduled for delivery from the shipyard in 1Q27), further increasing our commercial flexibility.

As a result, CCEC now has an average remaining firm charter duration of 6.9 years and US$3 billion in contracted revenues. Should all extension options be exercised by charterers, the average duration would increase to 9.8 years, with total contracted revenues rising to US$4.4 billion.

Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of CCEC, commented: “The company has successfully secured long-term employment for another LNG carrier currently under construction, well ahead of its scheduled delivery. This move not only demonstrates proactive planning, but also contributes to further diversification of our customer base. The company’s total contract backlog duration now stands at 6.9 years, with US$3 billion in contracted revenues. These figures highlight increased cash flow visibility and a de-risked balance sheet, which we believe will support the company's financial stability.”