 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG Shipping
  3. 31 Aug 22
  4. LNG carrier ‘LNG Endurance’ has arrived at LNG Hrvatska terminal

LNG carrier ‘LNG Endurance’ has arrived at LNG Hrvatska terminal

Published by
 LNG Industry,

LNG carrier LNG Endurance arrived at the terminal, LNG Hrvatska, Croatia, for the second time on the morning of 30 August 2022.

All safety checks are underway, after which cargo transfer operations from the LNG carrier to the FSRU vessel LNG Croatia will begin.

The process is expected to last until the afternoon of 1 September 2022, after which LNG Endurance will leave the terminal and special purpose port area Omišalj-Njivice.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/31082022/lng-carrier-lng-endurance-has-arrived-at-lng-hrvatska-terminal/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG export news LNG carrier news LNG news in Europe