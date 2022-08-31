LNG carrier ‘LNG Endurance’ has arrived at LNG Hrvatska terminal

LNG carrier LNG Endurance arrived at the terminal, LNG Hrvatska, Croatia, for the second time on the morning of 30 August 2022.

All safety checks are underway, after which cargo transfer operations from the LNG carrier to the FSRU vessel LNG Croatia will begin.

The process is expected to last until the afternoon of 1 September 2022, after which LNG Endurance will leave the terminal and special purpose port area Omišalj-Njivice.