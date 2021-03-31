Brodosplit named as shipyard for new Storylines ship

Storylines confirmed the expected delivery timeline of their new-build residential ship to be in 2024. Engineering has commenced with the first steel cutting expected later this year.

"We're thrilled to finally be able to announce the shipyard for the construction of our new LNG powered residential ship," said Storylines founders Shannon Lee and Alister Punton.

The ship

The ship features fully furnished residences ranging from 237 ft2 to 2411 ft2, priced from US$300 000 to more than US$8 million for a premium two-level penthouse suite. Owners and invited guests will have the opportunity to live a sustainable life of luxury and freedom while at sea. Owners have the option to make their unit available through the Storylines rental programme.

Positioned as one of the greenest ships in the market, Storylines MV Narrative utilises LNG fuel along with innovative reusable energy technologies and energy storage and recovery systems.