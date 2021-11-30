Capital Product Partners L.P. announces LNG carrier delivery

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, has announced the successful delivery of the LNG carrier Adamastos.
Pursuant to the exercise of the option to acquire three LNG carriers from CGC Operating Corp. announced on 4 November 2021, the partnership took delivery of the LNG carrier Adamastos (174 000 CBM, latest generation X-DF LNG carrier built in 2021 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd) on 29 November 2021. The vessel was acquired for a total consideration of US$220.0 million comprised of US$76.9 million of cash at hand and the assumption of US$143.1 million of debt.
