Wärtsilä signs lifecycle agreement for seven Capital Gas LNG carriers

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement covering seven 174 000 m3 LNG carrier vessels operated by Capital Gas Ship Management. By applying Wärtsilä’s Operational Support service and performance optimisation services, the agreement will deliver enhanced reliability, greater efficiency, minimised climate impact, and operational certainty for the vessels. The seven ships are powered by WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q24.

In today's legislative and economic environment, shipowners and operators are increasingly looking for support in maximising efficiency and use of their assets. For LNG carriers in particular, which have limited opportunities for unscheduled stops and downtime, they are specifically looking to safeguard the reliability of their vessels.

The agreement with Wärtsilä will help Capital Gas to optimise the operations and maintenance of these seven vessels more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools. It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution. Furthermore, the agreement will help Capital Gas minimise OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits.

“The agreement’s combination of technology, high-quality spare parts delivery, and the expert support from Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres, as well as its global network of workshops and qualified engineers will deliver the operational reliability and certainty that we need to maximise the uptime of these vessels,” said Miltos Zissis, Managing Director, Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Wärtsilä and Capital Gas have established a close working relationship over the last few years. In June 2022, the two companies signed an agreement to partner in developing a Fleet Decarbonisation Programme, a tailored version of Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Service initiative. The programme is designed to develop an optimal means for achieving the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by Capital Gas.

“The future of the marine market is becoming more and more complex which is why we are pleased to continue to support Capital Gas with its sustainability goals. Our agreement has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Capital Gas; to optimise performance and reliability and ensure these vessels can deliver value throughout their lifecycle,” explained Rajeev Janardhan, Sales Manager, Two-Stroke Engine Lifecycle Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine.