Liberian Registry issues design verification assessment for HD KOSE high-pressure pump for LNG fuel gas supply systems

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, has announced HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's (KSOE) SD Business Division has been awarded with a design verification assessment (DVA) from the Liberian Registry and has obtained a product design assessment (PDA) certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its high-pressure pump, a key component of LNG fuel gas supply systems (FGSS).

The high-pressure pump used in LNG FGSS was previously imported entirely from the US and Europe, leading to a high dependency on external suppliers. This often resulted in issues related to technical services and delivery delays when problems occurred. HD KSOE’s SD Business Division dedicated several years to developing its model to address these challenges. HD KSOE’s SD Business Division has completed the development of its high-pressure pump for LNG FGSS, adhering to stringent safety, performance, and regulatory standards. Following this, KSOE successfully completed a 2.5-year durability test of the pump, marking its readiness for commercialisation. As a result, KSOE received a PDA from ABS, covering design verification and engine linkage tests, and a DVA from the Liberian Registry for the independently developed pump.

The LNG FGSS is a crucial, high-value component that delivers fuel to a ship’s engine and is essential for LNG-powered vessels. Given its significance, the successful internal development of this pump represents a significant achievement for KSOE.

Nam Young-joon, Vice President and Head of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s SD Business Division, stated: “Due to the oligopolistic supply by certain foreign companies, we were not always able to fully meet our customers' service expectations. Now that the durability tests of our independently developed product have been completed, confirming long-term operational stability and durability, we believe this will be an opportunity to apply it to actual vessels and significantly enhance customer satisfaction.”

Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), added: “Congratulations to HD KSOE for the successful development and testing of their high-pressure pump for LNG fuel gas supply systems. The Liberian Registry is pleased to support HD KSOE through the design verification assessment made possible with the great support provided by ABS.”