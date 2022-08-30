CPLP extends employment of two LNG carriers to 2031 at increased day rate

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, has announced the increase of the day rate for two of its LNG carriers, Aristarchos and Asklipios, as well as the extension of the firm period by approximately 6.4 years to June and September 2031, respectively.

In addition, the charterer was granted two options per vessel, each one for two years.

As a result of the extension and the higher day rate, firm contracted revenues under the two charters increased from approximately US$118.4 million to US$485.7 million. The increased day rate will apply from 1 September 2022.

The remaining charter duration for CPLP’s fleet is now extended to 7 years from 6.2 as of 30 June 2022.