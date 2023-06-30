INEOS enters LNG carrier market with two newbuild charters

INEOS Energy Trading has entered the LNG carrier market after signing agreements with Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) involving the chartering of two newbuilds. Both vessels will have a capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be built at the Okpo shipyards in South Korea. The vessels are to be used for the import of American LNG to Germany.

They are being built at the Okpo Shipyard in South Korea and will be equipped with the latest MAN Energy Solutions engines (ME-GA). The addition of air lubrication technology and shaft generators means the vessels are expected to be highly efficient.

“It was extremely important that we selected modern, efficient vessels with environmental considerations embedded in the design. We agreed an engine type and vessel specification with MOL that we believe is optimal for reducing carbon emissions and methane slip. We will continue to work with MOL to identify further opportunities to reduce emissions as both companies work towards a net zero future,” said David Bucknall, CEO of Ineos Energy Trading.