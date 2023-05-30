LNG carrier ´Gaslog Gibraltar´ arrives at LNG terminal in Croatia
The LNG carrier Gaslog Gibraltar arrived at the LNG terminal in Croatia on 27 May 2023.
All safety checks are underway, after which the cargo transfer operation from the LNG carrier to the FSRU vessel LNG Croatia will begin.
LNG carrier Gaslog Gibraltar was scheduled to leave the terminal and Special Purpose Port area in the afternoon hours of 28 May 2023.
