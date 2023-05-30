 Skip to main content
  4. LNG carrier ´Gaslog Gibraltar´ arrives at LNG terminal in Croatia

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

The LNG carrier Gaslog Gibraltar arrived at the LNG terminal in Croatia on 27 May 2023.

All safety checks are underway, after which the cargo transfer operation from the LNG carrier to the FSRU vessel LNG Croatia will begin.

LNG carrier Gaslog Gibraltar was scheduled to leave the terminal and Special Purpose Port area in the afternoon hours of 28 May 2023.

LNG carrier news LNG news in Europe