White & Case advises JERA on LNG carrier

White & Case LLP has advised JERA Co. Inc. on a long-term time charter party for a newbuild LNG carrier executed between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) and LNG Marine Transport Ltd (LMT).

Michael Richter, White & Case Local Partner and Co-Leader of the firm’s deal team, commented: “By securing this long-term charter contract for an LNG carrier, JERA fortifies its LNG supply chain stability.”

He continued: “This deal underlines the firm's experience and expertise in the energy sector, particularly advising on LNG shipping agreements.”

The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. It will be managed by MOL and transport LNG for JERA.

LMT is a vessel operation management entity that is jointly owned by JERA, Mitsubishi Corp., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

The White & Case team in Tokyo, which advised on the transaction, was jointly led by Partner, Paul Harrison, and Local Partner, Michael Richter, and included Associate, Emily Jiang.