Svitzer signs terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

Svitzer has signed a nine-year terminal towage contract with Oman LNG, a joint venture company established by a royal decree and operating under the laws of the Sultanate of Oman.

The new contract covers time charter of four newbuild 65 t bollard pull azimuth stern drive tugs to support berthing and unberthing of LNG and NGL tankers at the jetty in Qalhat LNG terminal. In addition to towage services, Svitzer will provide firefighting capabilities, escort duties, pilot boarding, and dive support. Svitzer’s operations for Oman LNG are planned to commence at the beginning of 2026.

Svitzer has been a key towage and marine services provider in the Sultanate of Oman since 2005, and currently has three ongoing operations.

Svitzer’s Managing Director in AMEA, Deniz Kirdar True, commented: “This new contract not only aligns with Svitzer’s growth strategy, it is also an important step in solidifying a position in Oman and the broader region.”