Titan completes STS bunker operations in Hamburg

Titan has completed the first two ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunker operations in Ham-burg, expanding, in consequence, the number of locations where LNG bunker operations have been executed.

On 14 August 2023, Titan facilitated a second LNG bunkering to the Vox Ariane, a vessel owned by Van Oord. Titan’s ship, Optimus, executed bunkering of a total of 808 m3 of LNG.

This accomplishment builds upon the company’s previous achievement on 31 July 2023 when it achieved the first-ever STS LNG bunkering operation in Hamburg, also to Vox Ariane. These milestones signify not only Titan's expertise and dedication, but also a significant advancement for the industry as the company continues to embrace cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives.