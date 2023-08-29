EPS completes first bulk carrier LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) was recently featured on China Central TV (CCTV) for being the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China.

In partnership with PetroChina, M/V Mount Cook, a 210 000 DWT LNG dual-fuel newcastlemax bulk carrier chartered by Rio Tinto, was supplied with 2200 t of LNG.

This is an important milestone for EPS and the industry, with Zhoushan Anchorage holding a significant strategic role as a refuelling hub for conventional bunker, LNG, and other future alternative fuels. Integrating it into the vessel’s route not only ensures optimal operational efficiency, but also helps reduce emissions.