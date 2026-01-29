 Skip to main content
PTT welcomes inaugural LNG cargo from US

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), led by Prasong Intranongphai, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Upstream Petroleum Business Group, and Pongpan Amornvivat, Senior Executive Vice President of Natural Gas Business Unit, together with Anatol Feygin, Chief Commercial Officer of Cheniere Energy, Inc., along with Sean O’Neill, Ambassador of the US to Thailand, have attended an event and presided over the reception ceremony of the first LNG cargo delivered from the US to Thailand.

The LNG shipment marks the inaugural delivery under a long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement with a volume of 1 million tpy for a period of 15 years, implemented in accordance with the resolution of the National Energy Policy Committee (NEPC) dated 12 July 2022.

