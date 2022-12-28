 Skip to main content
  4. GTT receives first order from Yangzijiang to design LNG carrier tanks

 LNG Industry,

GTT has received its first order for the tank design of two LNG carriers from its new partner, the Chinese shipyard, Yangzijiang, on behalf of a European ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a cargo capacity of 175 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the MarkIII Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 4Q25 and 2Q26.

