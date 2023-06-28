Capital Gas Ship Management registers LNG carrier

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has successfully completed the registration process of the LNG carrier Aristarchos (ΑΡΙΣΤΑΡΧΟΣ) to the Greek registry. Aristarchos is now sailing around the world flying the Greek flag.

The Aristarchos was built in 2021 at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea and has a capacity of 174 000 m3. It is a new-generation, high-efficiency vessel equipped with XDF engines, state-of-the-art systems including an air lubrication system, increased load limits (over 99%) and dual-fuel engines. The advanced technology and environmentally-friendly features are another milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and shipping.

The change of flag on the Aristarchos took place at the port of Taichung in Taiwan, in the presence of the Consular Port Authority of Tokyo, the Master of the Hellenic Coast Guard, G. Mandalakis.