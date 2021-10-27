Avenir LNG and LIQUIND Marine team up for ship-to-ship bunkering

On Friday 22 October, MT Tosca conducted its first LNG ship-to-ship operation at the anchorage area of Pengerang in Malaysia. The 7000 DWT product tanker is currently on its maiden voyage from Shanghai to Europe and the first vessel in the GEFO fleet that is equipped with a dual-fuel engine.

For the organisation of the bunkering operation, GEFO engaged the small scale LNG suppliers Avenir Supply & Trading and LIQUIND Marine. The companies joined forces and contracted the small scale LNG bunker supply and delivery by utilising the Avenir Advantage 7500 m3 LNG bunker vessel, which is owned by Avenir and commercially operated by Petronas.

The operation was the first collaboration for the companies and demonstrates the ability to flexibly supply LNG as a marine fuel globally, utilising Avenir’s LNG bunker vessels which are strategically located across key trade lanes. Following this successful collaboration, the companies will continue to jointly seek opportunities to enable the competitive and flexible supply of LNG to various customers in strategic locations, with a focus in Europe.

Christian Schneider, Managing Director of LIQUIND Marine, strongly believes in the advantages of partnerships to ensure the global supply of LNG to customer vessels: “With the successful execution of our first LNG bunkering outside of Europe, we have clearly shown our commitment to supporting our customers in their transformation towards using more sustainable fuels. Our commitment is not limited to areas where we have own infrastructure but includes partnerships and the use of third-party assets.“

Peter Mackey, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG commented: ”We are glad to have worked with our partners LIQUIND Marine and Petronas to enable the swift and effective supply of LNG for GEFO which further demonstrates Avenir’s strategy for becoming a global supplier of small scale LNG. We look forward to broadening our relationship with LIQUIND Marine and are hopeful to continue offering LNG bunkers to future clients via our fleet of six LNG bunker vessels.”