Svitzer completes tug series delivery in Brazil

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider, has announced the delivery of Svitzer Babitonga, the final tug in a series of six vessels from the 2300 Rampart Series. The delivery strengthens its fleet serving Brazil's dynamic maritime industry. The completion of this milestone project underscores Svitzer's commitment to delivering safe and sustainable towage services along Brazil's coastline.

Named after Babitonga Bay in Sao Francisco, where Svitzer commenced its Brazilian operations in 2015, Svitzer Babitonga carries a special significance for the company. Built by Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari, Svitzer Babitonga is an azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugabot from the 2300 Rampart Series. These sister vessels boast a top speed of 13 knots, an overall length of 23.2 m, and a bollard pull of 70 t. Svitzer Babitonga is also equipped with Fifi-1 firefighting capabilities.

“This tug series is purpose-built to support vital local operations, where it will play a crucial role in assisting with harbour towage along the Brazilian coast and in supporting LNG operations,” said Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director for Svitzer Americas. “I want to thank Rio Maguari for delivering a series of high quality and re-liable vessels, and all our colleagues, onshore and onboard the vessels for delivering a reliable service to our customers every day and for contributing to jointly growing our portfolio in Brazil.”

The tugs' Fifi-1 capabilities ensure they are well-equipped for supporting FSRU operations, reinforcing Svitzer's role in safeguarding the Brazilian coast as the country's energy landscape evolves.

“The delivery of the Svitzer Babitonga marks an important milestone in conclud-ing the program of six newbuilds as a way to support our continuous growth journey in Brazil,” commented Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director Svitzer Brazil. “With the delivery of these tugs, Svitzer concludes a comprehensive tugboat program aimed at supporting port infrastructure and towage in the region.”

Svitzer currently operates 22 tugs, including these two vessels added to the fleet in 2024, from eight ports across Brazil – Salvador, Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul, and Paranagua.