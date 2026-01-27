ENGIE welcomes LNG carrier
ENGIE has announced the latest addition to its fleet, the Amaryllis Knutsen, a state-of-the-art LNG carrier that significantly enhances the company’s global transport capabilities. With a capacity of approximately 174 000 m3 and powered by cutting-edge technology, this vessel underscores ENGIE’s unwavering commitment to reliable, efficient, and sustainable LNG transport. Proudly flying the French flag, she symbolises the company’s dedication to France's strategic importance in the global energy landscape.
By chartering the Amaryllis Knutsen, ENGIE is further bolstering its ability to meet the ever-growing global demand for LNG while optimising supply chain flexibility.
