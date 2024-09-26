GTT receives order from HD Hyundai Samho Co. for LNG carrier tank design
GTT has received, in 3Q24, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho Co. for the tank design of four new LNG carriers, on behalf of a European ship-owner.
GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.
The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 1Q27 – 4Q27.
