Venice LNG announces open season

Venice LNG, a company belonging to the Decal Group, is to kick off the Open Season 2021 procedure on 26th October. Until 26th November 2021, interested customers operating in the LNG industry will have an opportunity to express their interest in the Venice LNG project by visiting the Venice LNG website and submitting a non-binding Expression of Interest. Technical details of the Venice LNG project and information on the Open Season 2021 are available in the dedicated website area.

Venice LNG coastal storage facility will be situated along the Industrial Channel South of Porto Marghera, Venice, Italy. Having been awarded the authorisation for the construction and operation, the project will be operating by the end of 2024 and it will offer a storage capacity of 32 000 m3 of LNG. LNG will reach the terminal on small- and medium-sized gas tankers (up to 30 000 m3) and it will be distributed by land through tankers and by sea with small-sized tankers (barge). The initial LNG throughput is expected to be of 150 000 m3/yr and will reach 900 000 m3/yr at full capacity, a figure in line with the forecasted development of the terrestrial market in Northern Italy and North-Eastern Europe and the marine market in the Northern Adriatic sea. Venice LNG coastal terminal will be strategically positioned in the Venetian industrial area, benefitting from accessibility both from land and sea routes.

Versatility has been a key feature of the Decal Group for over 50 years, operating in Porto Marghera and in another five foreign countries in the storage and handling of petroleum products, chemicals and petrochemicals, biofuels, and vegetable oils on behalf of third parties. Its know-how, achieved in over half a century of entrepreneurship in the sector, will greatly benefit LNG storage services, promoting the use of a fuel that will drastically reduce pollutants in the atmosphere and lagoon waters.

Venice LNG facility will also be able to handle Bio-GNL – obtained through the liquefaction of biomethane produced from renewable sources – which has a huge potential for further reducing the carbon footprint in the mobility sector. Bio-LNG is fully compatible with the existing LNG infrastructure and technologies and is now recognised as a sustainable fuel and one of the most practicable ways of decarbonising in the field of land and sea transport.

The Venice LNG project is promoted and supported by the Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea North and co-financed by the EU commission in the within of programming CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) through the Gainn4sea and Venice LNG Facility shares.