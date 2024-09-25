Liberian Registry awards three AiPs and one general approval during Gastech

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, was on the ground at this year’s Gastech, awarding three approval in principle’s (AiPs), and one general approval during the week’s events. During the exhibition, The Liberian Registry and Lloyd’s Register each granted an AiP to HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for their new ship design of 23 000 m3 ammonia bunkering ship.

Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Liberian Registry, said: “We are delighted to have participated and contributed to this JDP in collaboration with HMD and LR. Our maritime industry’s pursuit to decarbonise and reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by or around 2050, conveys an imminent need to adopt zero or near-zero GHG emissions fuels such as ammonia. Therefore, the Liberian Registry is proud to award an AiP to HMD for their new ship design of 23 000 m3 ammonia bunkering ship.”

In addition, Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, has been awarded an AiP for their rotor sail system for an LNG carrier design by the Liberian Registry in collaboration with Bureau Veritas (BV). This joint development project (JDP) aims to review the challenging ship regulations and find alternatives under the condition that Hanwha Ocean rotor sails system, a representative wind-assisted propulsion device, are installed on a Hanwha Ocean standard LNG carrier. The development of alternative design and arrangement has been carried out together with a HAZID study and statement of compliance (SoC) issued from Bureau Veritas against applicable statutory requirements and AiP, issued by the Liberian Registry.

Klenum added: “Congratulations to Hanwa Ocean for the successful development and approval of their rotor sail system. The Liberian Registry is proud to have contributed to this JDP in collaboration with Hanwa Ocean and BV resulting in issuing our AiP. Energy efficiency technologies such as Hanwa Ocean’s rotor sail system will play a vital role for the decarbonisation of international shipping.”

Next, in working with its partners, the Liberian Registry is proud to have contributed by issuing a general approval supplementing the General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) granted by DNV to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for their new LNG carrier design. The new design has been developed to offer enhanced cargo capacity, improved operational efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs.

This key design innovation is a streamlined configuration with three instead of four cargo tanks. This is intended to maximise cargo capacity and reduce the number of pump towers and associated cryogenic equipment, such as liquid and gas domes, valves, and piping. As a result, maintenance costs are expected to be minimised, offering substantial savings over the vessel’s operational life.

Klenum commented: “This multi-stakeholder project demonstrates that inter-national collaboration can pave the way for approval of innovative design solutions and thereby lead to improved efficiency and cost reduction. Congratulations to HHI for this excellent achievement. The Liberian Registry is proud to have contributed to this successful project.”