 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG Shipping
  3. 25 Jul 23
  4. GTT receives order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT receives order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Published by , Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT receives order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 4Q25 and 1Q26.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/25072023/gtt-receives-order-from-hudong-zhonghua-shipbuilding/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):