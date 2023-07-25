GTT receives order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 4Q25 and 1Q26.