GTT receives order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,
GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.
The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 4Q25 and 1Q26.
