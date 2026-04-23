NYK Group welcomes first female LNG carrier captain

A Taiwan-based NYK Group ship-management company, NiMiC Ship Management Co., Ltd (NiMiC), has appointed Louise Lin (Lin Yi-chun) as captain of Taitar No. 4., a NiMiC-managed LNG carrier and she has assumed her duties. This milestone marks the first time a woman has been named captain of an LNG carrier within the NYK Group.

Lin began her maritime career at NiMiC as a deck cadet in 2011 and advanced to full-time service as a third officer on an LNG carrier managed by NiMiC in 2015. Since then, she has continually honed her expertise and excelled in various roles, encompassing safe navigation and cargo operations, and management.

The NYK Group is committed to proactively recruiting and training female seafarers, and as a result, many women now proudly serve on vessels managed by NiMiC.

Looking ahead, the NYK Group will continue to engage in crew development across various regions. By establishing and expanding training programs, the Group aims to advance the development of local shipping industries and foster environments where diverse talents can thrive.

Lin commented: “Attaining the rank of captain has long been an aspiration of mine, and now it has become a reality. This achievement is not something I accomplished alone; I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement I have received from my family, the company, and seafarers I have sailed with throughout this challenging journey. This moment represents an important milestone for local LNG seafarers and marks encouraging progress for women in the maritime industry. It’s a promising beginning, and I am fully dedicated to continuing the effort to achieve a safer, more supportive, and truly inclusive working environment for everyone who works at sea or works for the sea.”