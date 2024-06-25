GTT receives order for tank design of 10 LNG carriers
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd for the tank design of 10 new very large LNG carriers.
GTT will design the tanks for these 10 very large LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.
Delivery is scheduled between 1Q30 – 4Q31.
