Maran Dry’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemaxes delivered with DNV Class

Maran Dry Management Inc. (MDM), the dry bulk shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, recently took delivery of two Newcastlemax bulk carriers, Ubuntu Unity on 28 February 2023 and Ubuntu Community on 18 April 2023 – both from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Ship Building Co., Ltd. (SWS). The two DNV-classed vessels are the first LNG-fuelled bulk carriers to join the MDM fleet.

The 190 000 DWT vessels, registered with the Greek flag, are the first dual-fuelled bulk carriers in the Greek market, and will sail using LNG. The use of LNG will lead to significant reductions in carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, while almost eliminating sulfur oxide and particulate matter emissions. With a combination of dual-fuel, hull optimisations and energy efficiency measures, the vessels have a very advantageous and low EEDI rating, much lower than the baseline.

“Maran Dry Management, as part of the Angelicoussis Group, is committed to decarbonisation and embraces sustainability initiatives to optimise its fleet environmental performance”, said Captain Babis Kouvakas, Managing Director at MDM. “We are delighted to have collaborated with DNV and SWS on the design and development of these modern and environmentally friendly ships. Both vessels incorporate the latest technology, aiming to reduce carbon emissions.”

“We are very pleased to have been involved with the charterer, owner, yard and designers from the outset of this project,” added Morten Løvstad, Vice President and Global Business Director for Bulk Carriers, DNV Maritime. “These highly efficient and innovative vessels, with dual-fuel engines, and an optimised hull design, show MDM’s commitment to meeting environmental regulations not just today but over the long term.”

The vessels are 299.8 m long, 47.5 m wide and 24.7 m deep, with a design draft of 18.25 m and a design draft speed of 14 knots. They can use both LNG and conventional fuel and are equipped with two type-C LNG fuel tanks. The capacity of the LNG tanks means that the vessels could operate for 20 000 nautical miles powered by gas, allowing the vessels to complete two round-trip routes from China to Australia or one round-trip route from China to Brazil.

“The delivery of these vessels is another milestone in the close cooperation being forged between the Angelicoussis Group and DNV,” concluded Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Senior Vice President, and Regional Manager South East Europe, Middle East and Africa, DNV Maritime. “These new vessels clearly show the Group`s commitment to driving sustainability in the bulk segment, and are great examples of how the maritime community is taking up the challenge of reducing our environmental footprint through innovation. We thank MDM for their trust and welcome Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Community to DNV class. May they enjoy smooth sailing for many years to come.”

The Ubuntu vessels are on charter to global mining company Anglo American.