Seaside LNG announces two milestone first deliveries

Seaside LNG has announced its first delivery to the Carnival Jubilee, an LNG propelled cruise ship stationed in Galveston, Texas. After entering into a term bunkering agreement with Carnival Corp. & plc, the delivery took place on 30 December 2023, after months of careful coordination with all parties involved, including the Port of Galveston. This operation marked the first in port ship-to-ship LNG bunkering delivery not only in Galveston, but also along the entire US Gulf Coast.

Seaside’s barge, the Clean Jacksonville, was moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to operate out of Galveston and serve the Texas Gulf Coast. The Clean Jacksonville has safely completed more than 350 bunkering operations to date.

In related news, the Clean Everglades, the newest member of the Seaside LNG fleet, made its first delivery week commencing 15 February 2024. The delivery was made to Isla Bella at the TOTE Maritime’s terminal near Jacksonville, Florida. The operation was a regularly scheduled delivery per TOTE’s long-term service contract with Seaside’s maritime transportation company, Polaris New Energy. Seaside took delivery of the Clean Everglades, an articulated tug barge that holds 5500 m3 of LNG, in October 2023. In addition, TOTE Services acts as Seaside’s operating partner for both the Clean Jacksonville and Clean Everglades.

“The Seaside LNG team is excited to start 2024 off strong with these two deliveries. We appreciate the trust our customers put in us to arrange these important fuelling operations. We also recognise TOTE Services for their contributions as a reliable operating partner,” noted Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG. “As the demand for LNG as a cleaner maritime fuel continues to grow, our team and barge fleet are ready to deliver.”